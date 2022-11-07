Marathons organised to mark APP raising day

ITANAGAR, 6 Nov: A couple of mini-marathons, covering distances of 10 kms and 5 kms, were organised here on Saturday as part of the celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh Police’s (APP) 50th raising day.

The marathons were categorised into open (10 kms), women’s (10 kms), and veterans’ (5 kms). Both races concluded at the police headquarters here.

IGP (Crime/West) Take Ringu and IGP (Security) Michi Paku flagged off the marathon from the Papu Nallan police station and the Nyedar Namlo, respectively. A total of 108 runners took part in the marathon.

Hari Chiring, Tapo Durba and Tangu Ngomle won the first, second and third prize, respectively, in the open category, while Yabang Tali, Tunu Gamlun and Metung Techi of

Sangey Laden Sports Academy won the first second and third prize, respectively, in the women’s category. In the veterans’ category, H Kalung, O Jonkey and Bamin Lailang of APP won the first, second and third position, respectively.

Paku, Ringu and IGP (L&O) Chukhu Apa gave away the prizes to the winners in a function at the police headquarters, in the presence of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) SP Jimmy Chiram.

The event was organised by Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom and Inspector Maga Nobin, along with other officers and police personnel, and a medical team from the ICR DMO.