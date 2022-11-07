Society demands absconding warden’s arrest

ITANAGAR, 6 Nov: The All Ato Goyor Aao Welfare Society (AAGAWS) on Sunday demanded that the Mechukha police in Shi-Yomi district immediately arrest Yumken Bagra, a hostel warden of the government residential school in Karo, for allegedly molesting minor girls studying at the school.

The AAGAWS stated in a press release that, despite an FIR having been lodged at the Monigong police station on 4 November, Bagra is still absconding.

“A criminal should be given capital punishment, so that no one dares to commit the same crime,” the AAGAWS said, and appealed to the PRI leaders and government officers

in higher positions “not to interfere in the due process of the police’s investigation process.”

Earlier, condemning the act in the strongest terms, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) had taken suo moto cognisance of the case and demanded immediate action against the culprit under the POCSO Act.

It is learnt that two FIRs had earlier been lodged against the warden by the parents of the victims and the women of Koro village.