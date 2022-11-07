Fmr GHSS principal passes away

CHANGLANG, 6 Nov: Former principal of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here and former president of the Longchang Elite Society (LES), Konhap Taijong, passed away at the district hospital here on 5 November.

He was 64, and is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Born to late Jonghu Taijong on 1 January, 1958, in Changlang village, late Konhap was the second person from the Longchang community to have earned an MA degree.

He had joined government service as a junior teacher in 1984, and was later promoted to the post of principal. He had attained superannuation on 27 May, 2018.

The LES deeply mourned the sudden demise of its former president. During a condolence meeting held at its office here on Sunday, LES vice president Kamhap Zongsam expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and prayed to almighty Rangfraa for eternal peace of the departed soul.