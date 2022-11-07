APP’s 50th Raising Day Sports Meet concludes

2nd IRBn lift football trophy

Staff Reporter

CHIMPU, 6 Nov: Diyun-based 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) defeated 1st Arunachal Armed Police Battalion (AAPBn) 2-0 in the final to win the football tournament organised as part of the golden jubilee celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh Police’s (APP) raising day at the AAPBn ground here on Sunday.

Constable (Ct) Roni Ramching and Ct Joynath Mili scored the goals for the winning team.

The 2nd IRBn players also grabbed all the three individual prizes: the best goalkeeper, the best player, and the highest scorer of the tournament.

While Ct Habung Rabin was declared the best player, Ct Rubu Payang was adjudged the best goalkeeper. Roni Ramching won the prize for being the highest scorer.

PTC Banderdewa won both the men’s and the women’s volleyball titles. Seijosa-based 3rd IRBn and Dispol Pasighat were the runners-up in the men’s and the women’s category, respectively.

Constables Nokbo Pansa and Yomken Nosi, both from the winning teams, were declared the best man and woman volleyball player of the tournament, respectively.

Apart from football and volleyball, various other sports competitions, such as badminton, shooting, long jump, shot put, and 100 mtr and 800 mtr races were also organised.

Ct Ballum Bellia of the 2nd IRBn won the 100 mtr race with a timing of 12.16 seconds. Ct Jowlon Singpho (12.35 sec) of East Kameng and Ct Mitter Ada (12.59 sec) of Dispol Shi-Yomi came in second and third position, respectively.

In the 800 mtr race, Ct Nibol Zongluju of the 3rd IRBn won the first position, while Ct ZT Sorang of the STF, PTC and Ct Dilip Yadav finished second and third, respectively.

In shot put, Head Ct T Tacho of Namsangmukh-based 1st IRBn won the first prize, while the second and the third prizes were won by Ct Jumdo Lollen of the CM’s security cell and Rito Lollen of Aalo-based 2nd IRBn, respectively.

In long jump, Ct Mitter Ada of Dispol Shi-Yomi won the first position. The second and third positions were won by Ct Jowlon Singpho of Dispol Seppa and Ct B Bellai of the 2nd IRBn, respectively.

In badminton, Ct Raju Pudur of PTC won the men’s open singles title, while Ct GD Namsa of the 2nd IRBn was the runner-up.

SI Amit Pertin and Ct Tadu Maying of CM’s security cell won the men’s open doubles title, beating the duo of Ct Raju Pudur and Ct T Aran of the PTC.

In the veteran category, DSP Kalom Pait and DSP N Sora won the doubles title. The duo of HC Botik Lukham and HC W Agi of the 1st AAPBn were the runner-up.

HC B Khamblai of the security cell won the men’s veteran singles title, and DSP Nyumyom Sora of Dsipol Siang was the runner-up.

In the gazetted officers’ category, DSPs Dekio Gumja and Paul Jerang won the doubles title, while DSP Kalom Pait and Dr Doli Geyi of the CM’s security cell were the runner-up.

DSP Gumja also won the singles title in this category, beating his doubles partner DSP Jerang in the final.

In pistol shooting, Ct Gento Boje of the 1st AAPBn won the first position, while Ct Yab Sanjay of the STF, PTC and Ct Aphat Wangsu of the 2nd IRBn won the second the third position, respectively.

In rifle shooting, Ct Yab Sanjay of the STF, PTC, Ct KT Khon of the 4th IRBn and Ct T Pakam of the 2nd AAPBn won the first, second and third position, respectively.

Home Minister Bamang Felix, DGP Satish Golchha and IMC Mayor Tame Phassang distributed the prizes to the winners and the runners-up.

APP at par with any other police force in country: Felix

Earlier, addressing the closing ceremony, Felix said that the APP today is at par with any other police force in the country in every level of functioning.

The home minister recalled IPS officer LB Sewa, who is regarded as the ‘Architect of APP’, and also all those who have contributed to the APP’s growth over the years.

Felix exuded confidence that the AAP would continue to shine as a trusted agent in the state’s development.

He commended all the police personnel for making Arunachal an “island of peace.”

Commenting on the APP Sports Meet, the home minister said that it should be made an annual event, and assured to pursue the matter with the appropriate authorities.

“Such annual event will enhance the bonding, coordination and discipline among our personnel,” he said.

Emphasising on the importance of sports, especially for the police, Felix said that police personnel recruited under the sports quota should be identified and their services utilised to promote sports activities.

Phassang in his speech lauded the police for their invaluable services, while Golchha emphasised on the importance of sports and said that they “build team work, cooperation and trust, which is highly essential for police.”

The month-long event was organised as a run-up event to commemorate the APP’s 50th raising day.