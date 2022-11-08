Guv inducted as Meghalaya BSG chief patron

SHILLONG, 7 Nov: Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra was inducted as the chief patron of the Meghalaya Bharat Scouts & Guides (BSG) in a ceremony held at Pine Mount Ridge here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor lauded the services rendered by the BSG “across all territories and dominions of the Indian union since its inception 72 years ago.”

Extending his greetings on the 73rd foundation day of the BSG and the golden jubilee celebration of the Meghalaya chapter of the BSG, he congratulated the 50 scouts and guides awardees of the Governor’s Award and urged them to “continue with their good initiatives and work hard towards building a better tomorrow.”

Stating that the ideals cultivated at a young age stays forever, Mishra stressed on the importance of “humanism and selfless service to others.”

The governor presented ‘Rajya Puraskars’ to 50 scouts and guides and two rangers. The Rajya Puraskar is the highest award that a scout and guide can achieve at the state level.

Mishra also released the foundation flag, the sales proceeds of which will be sent to the BSG national headquarters, to be utilised for the needy all over the country. (Raj Bhavan)