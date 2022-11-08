Forum seeks inclusion of ‘Hollongi’ in airport’s name

YUPIA, 7 Nov: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana on Sunday wrote a ‘forward letter’ to the commissioner to the chief minister regarding the demand of the Hollongi Indigenous People’s Forum to include the word ‘Hollongi’ in the name of the Donyi Polo Airport.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, the forum’s chairman Tana Puna Tara had said that the forum would enforce a 12-hour bandh in Hollongi on Monday. However, the bandh was called off after the DC issued the letter late Sunday evening.

One of the protestors told this daily that “the forward letter submitted through the commissioner to CM gave us assurance, and we listened to the DC’s directives.”

As the bandh announcement had been made a couple of days back, traffic movement from the Assam side was sparse. It is learnt that a few youths burnt tyres near the Hollongi check gate, but no violence was reported.

One person was detained by the police but was released in the evening.

Papum Pare SP Neelam Nega informed that the person had been detained as a preventive measure.