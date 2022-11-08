Lohit prepares for Parsuram Kund Festival

WAKRO, 7 Nov: Lohit Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh convened a consultative meeting for the Makar Sankranti Parsuram Kund Festival-2023 here on Monday.

The DC informed that pilgrims’ footfalls are expected to rise in the coming Makar Sankranti with the lifting of the Covid-related restrictions.

“Even with Covid restrictions, around 20,000 tourists visited Parsuram Kund earlier this year, and in 2023, the number is expected to go up to more than one lakh,” he said.

“Facilities of online registration will be soon provided for the visiting tourists,” he added.

The meeting was attended by public leaders, panchayat leaders, HoDs of Wakro and Tezu, the priest of the Parshuram temple, and other stakeholders. (DIPRO)