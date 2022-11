ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti of the Sikh community, and expressed hope that the occasion would strengthen “the splendid spirit of unity in diversity in the society.”

“On this sacred occasion, I join my Sikh brethren in offering prayer to the great Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Granth Sahib for brotherhood, peace and prosperity in the society,” the governor said in a message. (Raj Bhavan)