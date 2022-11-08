Rijiju reviews telecom connectivity in NE

NEW DELHI, 7 Nov: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju convened a review meeting here on Monday to ensure effective implementation of telecom connectivity in the Northeast region, particularly Arunachal Pradesh.

The minister stressed on the importance accorded to ‘Mission-500 Project’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and termed it “a transformational step for the development of the Northeast region.”

‘Mission-500 Project’ aims at providing 4G mobile connectivity to all inhabited villages of the Northeast region within 500 days.

Rijiju urged all executing agencies to ensure effective coordination between the government of India, the government of Arunachal, the Indian Army, the SSB, the Assam Rifles, the ITBP and the Border Roads Organisation.

Telecom Secretary K Rajaram presented a brief on “various schemes of the USOF/DoT for telecom connectivity in NER region and Arunachal Pradesh.”

BSNL CMD PK Purwar made a presentation on the “importance of 4G saturation project in the Northeast states and its implementation within 500 days as ‘Mission-500 Project’ for all the projects being implemented in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Officials from relevant departments also attended the meeting.