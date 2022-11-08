Spl judge hears bail plea of rape-accused teacher

[ Bengia Ajum ]

PASIGHAT, 7 Nov: A special judge here in East Siang district last Friday heard the bail plea of rape-accused teacher Nong Jamoh, who was arrested on 21 August for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

This was the second time that the alleged accused filed for bail. His earlier bail petition had been rejected by the court. Special public prosecutor (SPP) Sanjoy Taye, appearing on behalf of the victim, had opposed the bail petition.

“On 20 October, the first hearing for his second attempt to get bail was held. In it, we informed the learned judge that victims should also be issued notices win a rape accused seek bail as per the rule. Accordingly, on 21 October, a notice was issued and the second hearing for the bail was fixed on 4 November. I have opposed the bail plea, along with the lawyer of the victim,” the SPP said.

The judge is yet to pronounce an order in regard to the latest bail petition.

A police source informed this daily that they have already submitted the chargesheet, and that the trial has started in the case. Further, the police have recorded the statement of the victim.

The victim is a Class 12 student of the Independence Golden Jubilee Government Higher Secondary School here.

Reportedly, the minor was raped after the teacher had summoned her to his quarters on the pretext of “discussing syllabus.” The case had evoked strong condemnation from across the state. Rallies were taken out demanding strict punishment for the alleged accused. Before being arrested, the alleged accused had been absconding and changing his hideouts.

A case [u/s 376 (2) (f) (3) of the Indian Penal Code], under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, was registered at the women police station here. The accused is a postgraduate teacher of English at the school, and is a resident of East Siang district.