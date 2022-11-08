Geto Sora youngest shuttler from Arunachal to win international c’ship

ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: Geto Sora became the youngest badminton player of the state to win an international badminton championship.

The 7-year-old badminton prodigy earned the reputation after winning the multinational BTY-Yonex-Singha Championship, which was held at the Banthongyord Badminton School in Bangkok, the capital city of Thailand.

He defeated third seed Phukit Chantarangsee of Thailand in straight 20-11, 20-11 sets in the final on Tuesday to clinch the title, informed Arunachal State Badminton Association secretary-general Bamang Tago.

Sora had defeated number one seed Kritin Phutthawilai of Thailand in the quarter-final and Yi Kang Liu of Malaysia in the semifinal.

He is among several badminton players currently training under an Indonesian coach in Itanagar.

“We could see visible changes in the performance of the state’s badminton players under the guidance of an international coach,” Tago said.

He congratulated the young player for making India and the state proud.