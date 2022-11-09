APP celebrates 50th raising day

DCM lauds APP personnel’s dedication

BANDERDEWA, 8 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) celebrated its 50th raising day at the Police Training Centre (PTC) here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with Home Minister Bamang Felix, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Industry Minister Tumke Bagra and DGP Satish Golchha were among those who attended the programme.

The DCM announced to “institute golden jubilee service medal to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the APP’s raising day,” and informed that a notification in this regard will be issued by the order of the governor.

“This is being done to recognise the selfless service provided by the APP personnel through the years, and the contribution of the APP in maintaining the security and safety of the state and its citizens, without which no developmental works could have taken place,” Mein said.

He also announced that “the state government will also introduce annual sports events for the APP, which will help to improve their fitness level.”

“The dedication of the police personnel towards their duty for protection, prevention and detection of crime and maintenance of law and order for ensuring internal security in the state is laudable,” he said, and also lauded the APP for its recent drive against drug abuse, during which huge quantities of suspected narcotic drugs and cannabis were seized, many drug traffickers were arrested, and large areas of cannabis and poppy cultivation were destroyed.

Mein commended “the transformation brought in the police department under the leadership of Home Minister Bamang Felix and DGP Satish Golchha, and for their initiatives and efforts towards making a ‘Nasha Mukt Arunachal’.”

He advocated “setting up a mechanism, with the help of technology, to counter fake news on social media, which sometimes flare up law and order problem and other cyber-related crimes.”

Mein also called for “improvising the forensic technology for detection of evidence, which will help for speedy delivery of justice.”

The DCM felicitated the first (1972) batch of DSPs (now retired), N Payeng, Raksap Yomcha, and Tasso Bida. He also paid homage to the state police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Mein and Felix gave away the ‘DGP Commendation Disc’ awards for the year 2022 to the police officers and personnel of the APP. The awards were conferred on the basis of their performance, integrity, hard work, and, under special category, study of flora and fauna.

Golchha highlighted the journey and achievements of the APP, and the way forward.

The dignitaries also visited the exhibition stalls put up on the occasion. (DCM’s PR Cell)