DVSC, GGASC win in E/Kameng Football Premier League

SEPPA, 8 Nov: Donigaon Village Sporting Club (DVSC) defeated Pakoti FC (PFC) 3-0 in the East Kameng Football Premier League-2022 (EKFPL) at the general ground here in East Kameng district on Tuesday.

Baro Liyak put DVCS ahead, scoring in the 15th minute, before Lapang Sangyu doubled the lead in the 29th minute. The third goal was scored by Sonam Liyak in the 69th minute.

The PFC players made desperate attempts to equalise but couldn’t score.

In another match, Gangri Gangmia Abo SC (GGASC) thrashed Legend FC (LFC) 11-0.

Henri Singh alone scored five goals, while Nabam Peri, Tolum Pinku, Karling Pafa, Sonathai Singh, Akash Kino, and Mohan Rimo netted one goal each.