PHED team continues impressive run, down Admin XI 7-1

YAZALI, 8 Nov: The PHED team continued its impressive run in the ongoing Veteran Football Cup, beating Admin XI 7-1 at the general ground here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

Admin XI started the game with a bang, with Tao Bunty scoring the first goal in the fourth minute.

After that cracking start, however, it went all downhill for the team as they quickly faltered.

Tamchi Tasung of PHED scored the first of his three goals in the 9th minute, equalising the game. He quickly got his second chance in the 16th minute to extend his team’s lead by 2-1.

Two goals from Nending Ommo in the 25th and the 44th minute further extended the lead.

Koj Tallar further added to the score in the 47th minute, before Tasung completed his hat-trick in the 59th minute.

Hage Taker hammered the final nail in the proverbial coffin of Admin XI in the 62nd minute.

The other match of the day was a much mellow affair with Lion FC’s Manash Manjit Chutia and Mintu Boro scoring a goal each to beat Boom FC.