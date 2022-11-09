MoS reviews aspirational dist prog

NAMSAI, 8 Nov: Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar reviewed the NITI Aayog’s aspirational district programme during a meeting here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering of officers and officials, including the DC, the ADC and other officers of the departments concerned, Sarkar said, “Team Namsai can change the economy, healthcare, education and other sectors of the district.”

He urged all stakeholders to “work dedicatedly to make historic changes for the district.”

He further said that “the matter for establishing a medical college in eastern Arunachal shall be endorsed to the ministry.”

Sarkar said that “good governance depends on the ability to take responsibilities, not alone the responsibility entrusted to us by the government but also the civic responsibilities.”

Reviewing the aspirational district programme sector-wise, the union minister lauded Namsai district “for achieving various targets and good work progress in all the sectors.”

Emphasising on promoting cleanliness among students and teachers in every school, he advised the DDSE to conduct “quarterly faculty and parameter improvement meetings.”

He also urged the officials concerned to create awareness on the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Namsai DC CR Khampa spoke about the status of the aspirational district programme, its progress, and the areas requiring improvement.

District Planning Officer Keshab Sharma made sector-wise presentation on the “progress, achievements and bottlenecks of various parameters under the aspirational district programme.”

Later, responding to a question raised during a press briefing, the minister clarified that, “under the Rashtriya Siksha Niti-2020, focus is given on promoting mother tongue and regional languages.

“The policy has no motive to impose the use of Hindi language,” he said.

Sarkar also laid the foundation stone for a ‘birth waiting home (pratikshya)’, funded by the NITI Aayog, here.

This was followed by a field visit and interaction with beneficiaries of various central sector schemes. (DIPRO)