Belu Batam declared model village in Upper Subansiri

Correspondent

DAPORIJO, 9 Nov: Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki on Tuesday declared Belu Batam in Chetam circle a model village under Chief Minister’s Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Speaking on the occasion, Soki said, “The reason for selecting Belu Batam as model village in Sippi area was to bring awareness among the public in nearby villages about the standard of model village with all modern amenities.”

He encouraged the villagers to take up agriculture, horticulture, piggery, fishery and other sustainable activities for long term economic benefit.

DC Mika Nyori, in his address, briefed on the importance of creating model village.

He appealed to the public to discourage drug abuse and announced a reward of Rs. 2000 for those who will give information related to drug peddlers and drug peddling. He also appealed to the public to refrain from killing wildlife.

Highlighting the benefit of centrally sponsored schemes, the DC asked the people to avail the opportunities.

Chetam ZPM Tadu Bayor also emphasized on protection of wildlife.

Government officers from various departments, ZPMs and villagers attended the programme.