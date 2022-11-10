APSLSA-RGU observe Legal Services Day

RONO HILLS, 9 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) along with Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) observed the Legal Services Day by organizing a legal awareness-cum-counseling programme on drug abuse at RGU here in Doimukh on Wednesday.

The Legal Services Day is observed every year on 9 November to commemorate the passage of the Legal Services Authorities Act in 1987.

Jote Law College assistant prof. Batotsi Kri gave a detailed presentation covering every aspect of drug menace, starting from legal provisions for fighting the problem to NDPS Act of 1985, while psychiatrist Dr. Debjit Roy spoke on the effects of drug abuse on users’ health.

Recovered addict Techi Kecha, who is running the Emmanuel Rehabilitation Society, shared his past experiences.

The day-long programme ended with an open public counseling session, which was conducted by State Commission for Women counselor Leeyir Ete and a team of APSLSA paneled lawyers.

Assistant superintendent of police Thupan Jamta, advocate Nani Modi, RGU’s law faculty Dean prof RC Parida

and head of law department prof. Topi Basar also spoke on the occasion.

The programme was also attended by APSLSA member secretary Yomge Ado, RGU VC prof Saket Kushwaha, RGU registrar Dr. NT Rikam and finance officer Otem Padung.