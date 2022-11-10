Orientation training on People’s Plan Campaign commences

CHANGLANG, 9 Nov: A three-day district level orientation training on People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) commenced at multipurpose community hall in the circuit house here on Wednesday.

The programme is being attended by the departmental heads, PRI leaders, including ZPC, ZPMs and the member-secretaries of PR, PTAs, CAs and CCAAs.

Changlang DC Sunny K Singh emphasized on the importance of proper planning at gram panchayat level. He said that convergence of schemes must take place for better and faster development of the villages.

Changlang DRDO PD-cum-DPDO Horki Diyum gave a presentation on the SPICE model and power devolution to the PRIs.

SIRD & PR deputy director Likha Kiran, who is the course coordinator, spoke elaborately on ZPDP, GPDP, MVMDP, concept of gram sabha and 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act and the responsibilities of the member secretaries, PTAs, PRI members in planning, executing and achieving the goals of Gram Swaraj.

Changlang ZPC Khomko Mossang urged all the HoDs/line departments to extend logistics support to the PRI so that FFC and SOR schemes can be implemented successfully in the district. (DIPRO)