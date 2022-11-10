Winter Veteran Football Tourney begins

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 9 Nov: The Winter Veteran Football Tournament began at Bilat circle headquarters playground in East Siang district on Wednesday.

The opening match was played between Pasighat Veteran FC and United Friend Organization of Telam (Assam), in which the team from Telam defeated Pasighat 3-1.

Around six teams from different villages in East Siang district and Assam’s Jonai sub-division are participating in the tournament.

Bilat GHSS principal Yari Sitang Dupak urged the teams to play the game in a friendly but competitive manner, maintaining good sportsman spirit. She laid stress on unity and mutual understanding among youths of the neighbouring states through cultural exchange and sports events.

Senior teacher Mathew Padung, Bilat GB Talung Siram and Bamin Bilat Football Association president Tatem Taloh also spoke during inaugural ceremony.

Local MLA Ninong Ering and a few other leading citizens have made financial contributions to the organizers to conduct the tournament.

The final of the league-cum-knock-out tournament will be held on 22 November.