Internship training for forestry students begins at SFRI

ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: A three months long internship training programme for B.Sc. Forestry final year students from different colleges and universities of the country, attached at State Forest Research Institute (SFRI) has began here at SFRI on Wednesday.

A total of 26 trainees have been enrolled for the programme.

Addressing the inaugural function, SFRI director-cum-horticulture secretary Koj Rinya advised the students to avail the opportunities of the training to enhance their practical as well as theoretical knowledge in the field of forestry.

She advised the trainees to maintain utmost sincerity and discipline during the training period. She also appealed to all resource persons to extend cooperation.

DFO (Silviculture) Nani Sha, scientist-cum-training coordinator R K Taj and forest geneticist Dr. G Murtem also spoke.