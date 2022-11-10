Walkathon held to mark draft publication of electoral roll

DOIMUKH, 9 Nov: A walkathon-cum-plogging program themed ‘A step for a participative elections’ was organized here on Wednesday to mark the draft publication of electoral rolls across the state.

Organized by the Papum Pare district election office in collaboration with chief electoral office, the walkathon started from Bage Tinali and culminated at GHSS here.

CEO Padmini Singla, DEO Sachin Rana, HoDs, school children, members of NCC and NSS units of Doimukh GHSS and public participated in the walkathon.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Padmini Singla informed that the publication of the draft electoral rolls is an annual exercise of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which seeks to give a chance of hearing, if any voter needs a correction in the electoral rolls and to enroll the missed out eligible voters with 1st January, 2023 as the qualifying date.

While encouraging the students to get enrolled as new voters, she further informed that “Form 6, which is used to register new voters, can be filled online through the http://nvsp.inportal or can be submitted offline to the BLOs of the concerned polling stations.”

DEO Sachin Rana said, “along with the awareness on the electoral procedures, the program also endeavours to encourage cleanliness practices amongst the masses.” He later read out the draft publication notification.

Jt CEO Liken Koyu and ERO (Hq) Omey Apang also spoke.

Chunav Pathshala activities (snake and ladder game) was also organized for the school children as a part of the programme. (DIPRO)