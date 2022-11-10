NIRJULI, 9 Nov: The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) Cell, the NSS Cell and the NCC unit of NERIST jointly organized a voluntary blood donation camp at NERIST campus here on Wednesday, where 31 units of blood were collected and deposited in the TRIHMS blood bank.

The camp was organized in order to help patients suffering from life-threatening diseases.

TRIHMS blood bank in-charge Dr. Tashi Paleng, SMO Dr. T Matey and Blood Bank counselor Jono Gaduk were present on the occasion.

The programme was headed by NERIST Students’ Affairs Dean prof. P Lingfa, UBA NERIST coordinator Dr. T Patel and NSS coordinator prof. A Bharti.