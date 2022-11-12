DCM urges council to work for uplifting society

NAMSAI, 11 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein exhorted the Tai-Khamti Singpho Council (TKSC) – the apex organisation of the Tai-Khamti and the Singpho communities – to work for the uplift of the society.

Addressing the fifth convention of the TKSC here, Mein said that “the two communities, Tai and Singpho, are inseparable parts and they are two sides of the same coin which works in cooperation all the time.”

Lauding the TKSC for “democratically electing the new executive members with equal representation of both the communities in the council for the first time in its 57 years of journey,” he said that it would “pave a new era for the development of both the communities.”

The DCM also lauded the council for forming a youth wing and a women’s wing for the first time. “Both the wings have very important roles to play in the society and must actively participate for the welfare of women and the youths,” he said.

Lamenting that “our society is badly affected by the drug menace, which needs to be curbed with active involvement of every section of the society,” Mein urged the elders of the society to guide the youths on the right path and keep them engaged in constructive activities.

Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, who was also present, said, “Tai Khamti and Singpho communities are the only two communities in the state which share one common organisation living peacefully for ages together.”

“We are an example for other communities in the state,” he said, and exhorted the community leaders to guide and take the community forward.

Among others, former minister CC Singpho, Namsai DC CR Khampa, the president of the All Tai-Khamti Singpho Students’ Union, the president of the Singpho Development Council, and the president of the Tai-Khamti Development Society, and Khamti chiefs addressed the convention.

A documentary on the journey of the TKSC was screened and a souvenir was released on the occasion. (DCM’s PR Cell)