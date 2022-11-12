Fire devours houses-cum-dhabas in Namsai

Staff Reporter

NAMSAI, 11 Nov: At least 14 houses-cum-dhabas were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out in 2nd Mile area in Namsai district in the wee hours of Friday.

The district disaster management office (DDMO) informed The Arunachal Times that the fire broke out at around 2:15 am and spread quickly, devouring 14 dwelling houses-cum-dhabas. It is said that four LPG cylinders burst, which further stoked the flames.

The DDMO informed that no casualties have been reported and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The authorities are suspecting short-circuit as the houses were mostly SPT structures.

The district police reportedly pressed two fire tenders – one from Namsai and another from Tezu – to douse the flames. However, they could not save 14 houses.

The district administration is assessing the losses incurred in the accident.

It is learnt that immediate relief was provided to the homeless victims, who are now taking shelter in their relatives’ houses.