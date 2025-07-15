Meet held to review progress of projects

KHONSA, 14 Jul: A District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Tirap DC Techu Aran at the DC’s conference hall here on Monday to review the progress of ongoing projects across the district.

During the meeting, representatives from all departments presented their respective updates, detailing the status and implementation of various schemes and projects.

The meeting also deliberated on the Chief Minister’s Action Points, with emphasis on achieving saturation of flagship schemes.

The deputy commissioner urged all departments to work in close coordination to ensure timely and effective implementation of projects and schemes. (DIPRO)