DigiKameng app launched in E/Kameng

LUMDUNG, 14 Jul: Home Minister Mama Natung launched the ‘DigiKameng’ app here in East Kameng district on Monday.

Developed by the district administration, the app is a single-window digital platform designed to deliver essential government services directly to citizens, especially in remote areas.

DigiKameng will enable easy access to certificates, grievance redressal, and welfare services, ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public service delivery.

The initiative marks a significant milestone in the district’s journey towards inclusive and technology-driven governance.

Natung congratulated East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam and his team for conceptualizing and launching the app. He commended the administration’s initiative to integrate technology into governance at the grassroots level, and urged citizens to make full use of

the DigiKameng platform to engage with the administration more effectively.

The minister emphasized that such tools are not just about convenience, but about empowerment – enabling people to access their entitlements without delay or dependency. Addressing the youths in particular, the home minister called upon them to become self-reliant and innovative, and actively participate in the district’s development journey.

The DC in his address underscored the growing role of technology in governance. He said that the app would reduce unnecessary interference between citizens and government offices, thereby lowering the risk of petty corruption.

He further said that it would foster greater transparency and accountability in the delivery of public services.

Assistant Commissioner Arjun Gupta delivered a presentation on the DigiKameng app, highlighting its key modules and user-friendly features. He also elaborated the app’s logo, which prominently features the traditional Nyishi cap – a symbol of the district’s cultural heritage and collective pride.

Later, Natung, along with the DC, SP, divisional forest officer, project director and other senior officials jointly released the District Disaster Management Plan. The updated plan lays out a comprehensive framework for disaster preparedness and response, clearly defining departmental responsibilities and establishing coordination mechanisms to ensure timely and effective action during emergencies. (With DIPRO input)