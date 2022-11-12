ICDS team on exposure tour in Sikkim

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 11 Nov: An eight-member team of officials of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) here in East Siang district reached Sikkim’s capital Gangtok on Thursday on a five-day exposure tour to gain knowledge about various women and child welfare schemes being implemented by the Sikkim government.

The team, led by Ruksin CDPO Onyok Panyang, visited smart anganwadi centres (AWC), the one-stop centre (OSC), and the child care institution (CCI) in Gangtok on Friday, and observed the good practices in the AWCs there.

According to information received from Gangtok, the team was “coordinated” by Sikkim’s Women & Child Development Programme Officer Samdup Tsering Bhutia and nutrition educator-cum-inspector Yozna Rana during the visit.

The ICDS team found that the OSC and the CCI in Gangtok are running in a smooth manner, following the central government’s norms and guidelines.

The team also met Sikkim’s Women & Child Development (WCD) Director Normit Lepcha and gained knowledge about the activities of the department.

The team is planning to visit Nathula Pass, near the Sino-India border, on Saturday, and will be proceeding to south Sikkim on Sunday to visit more sites of the ICDS projects there.

The tour is sponsored by Arunachal’s women & child development department.