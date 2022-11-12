Int’l seminar held at RGU

RONO HILLS, 11 Nov: A three-day ‘international seminar-cum-AIAER annual conference’, themed ‘Reconstruction of education for sustainable tomorrow’, jointly organised by the education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Bhubaneswar (Odisha)-based All India Association of Educational Research (AIAER), Tezu (Lohit)-based Denning College for Teachers’ Education, Roing (Lower Dibang Valley)-based Kasturba Gandhi Institute of Higher Education, and Miao (Changlang)-based Namdapha Degree College, was held at RGU here recently.

Addressing the inaugural session, RGU Education & Sports Science Dean Prof T Lhungdim said that the seminar would “bring cognitive and pragmatic deliberations with a view to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by integrating the advancement of science and technology in the field of education.”

Emphasising on NEP-2020, AIAER president Prof SB Mohanty reflected on “certain elements which need to be modified in teacher education.”

“Teacher education should not be the last option for choosing their career. It should attract candidates who are highly intellectual and morally committed with leadership qualities for teaching profession,” he said.

He also spoke about the measures taken by the AIAER “in connection with the reporting of research outcomes and the publication of quality thematic and empirical papers.”

Speaking on the theme ‘Reconstruction of education for sustainable tomorrow’, New Delhi-based IGNOU SOE Professor Arbind Kumar Jha termed “economy, education and the society” the three focused elements for sustainable development.

“Teacher education needs to prepare prospective teachers to think and to act for sustainability, which is a long-term oriented goal in the field of education. It is the need of the hour to design and develop alternative epistemic, pedagogic and research models in uncertain times. Appropriate approaches, strategies and techniques are needed to deal with the uncertainties by inviting tolerance through alternative models,” he said.

Vadodara (Gujarat)-based IASE MS University of Baroda Director Prof RC Patel opined that “universalisation of elementary education, vocationalisation of secondary education and rationalisation of higher education are the key elements for attaining sustainability.”

Earlier, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that “sustaining the population with basic amenities should be the first priority for sustainable development,” adding that “marginal utility should be another priority and ‘go green’ is an urgent and important priority for realising the SDGs.”

The VC also released a book titled Prospective Teachers: Aptitude, Intelligence and Morality, authored by RGU Education Department Associate Professor Dr C Siva Sankar.

“A standardised tool on ‘students unrest’, developed by RGU’s Education Department Assistant Professor Dr Vivek Singh and BHU FoE Dr Alok Gardia was also released on the occasion,” the RGU PRO informed in a release.