Conclave to celebrate indomitable spirit of NE: Army official

GUWAHATI, 12 Nov: The valour of the celebrated as well as the unsung heroes of the Northeastern states will be commemorated by the Indian Army at a special event here, a top official said on Saturday.

The two-day conclave, themed ‘Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav’, from 22 November will honour the kin of soldiers killed in combat, display weaponry of the armed forces, and present the diversity of the region through a cultural function, the official said.

Addressing a press conference at the Narangi military station here, 101 Area GOC Lt Gen KC Panchanathan said, “The NE region has seen many upheavals, from insurgency to cross-border terrorism to natural calamities. But the last decade has been of peace and development, and the region is now the cornerstone of the country’s Act East Policy.”

The conclave is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of the people of NE and symbolises a perfect synergy among all stakeholders in the region, the top official said.

The programme is being held under the aegis of the eastern command headquarters of the army, with the support of the NE states and the North Eastern Zone Cultural Council.

It is aimed at spreading awareness about the unsung heroes of NE in India’s independence struggle, and about the contribution of the armed forces and other organs of the government, like the North Eastern Council, the Border Roads Organisation, the Assam Rifles, and the Northeast Frontier Railways towards the overall development of NE, he added.

A panel discussion on contemporary issues will be held on the first day, which will witness the participation of the chief ministers of Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur, top officials from various departments, and civil society leaders.

Around 100 veer naris (wives/mothers of slain personnel) will be felicitated at a programme on the same day, he added.

The concluding day will have a weapons/equipment display and adventure activities display by the armed forces, a fusion band concert, a medley of cultural performances from NE, a musical theatrical and a drone show, Lt Gen Panchananthan said. (PTI)