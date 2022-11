JOTE, 12 Nov: The Moot Court Committee (MCC) of the Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College (JGGLC) here in Papum Pare district organised its second ‘intra moot court competition’ on Friday.

The panel of judges included GHCPBB president TT Tara, senior government advocate Subu Tapin, and JGGLC Assistant Professor Dr Mizum Nyodu.

MCC co-convenor Anima Mize was the programme coordinator.