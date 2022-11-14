State BJP burns WB minister’s effigy, demands action over remarks against prez

ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Members of the state BJP on Sunday burnt the effigy of West Bengal (WB) minister Akhil Giri, in protest against derogatory remarks he allegedly made against President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge, who led the protest here, condemned the remarks in the strongest terms, saying that “Giri’s remarks are disrespectful to the position of the president of India, which need condemnation from all walks of life.”

“Through this remark, Giri has undermined the republic of India. Giri, while insulting President Droupadi Murmu, has disgraced India as a country,” Wahge said.

He demanded that Giri offer an “unconditional apology to the people of India,” and said that the minister should be disallowed from holding any public position.

State BJP ST Morcha president Hinium Tachu said, “It was an insult to whole of tribal community of the country, which can’t be tolerated, and Akhil Giri should be arrested under various ST/SC Acts.”