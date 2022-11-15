Arunachal storm into girls’ U-17 football final, medal tally rises to 76

Staff Reporter

SHILLONG, 14 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh stormed into the girls’ U-17 football final with a thumping 5-1 victory over Sikkim in the semifinal in the 2nd North East Games here in Meghalaya on Monday.

Kai Rumi and Angel Tayang scored a brace each, while Giani Ramching Mara netted one.

Rumi was declared ‘player of the match’ for her brilliant performance throughout the match.

Arunachal will face Manipur in the final on the concluding day on 16 November.

Meanwhile, Arunachal continued its medal-winning streak by adding 23 medals (G-14, Sil-6, Br-3) to its overnight tally of 48 medals (G-15, Sil-15, Br-18) on day four of the Games on Monday till 6:45 pm.

The state won the highest nine medals in karate (G-7, Sil-1, Br-1), followed by weightlifting (G-3, Sil-1, Br-1), badminton (G-2, Sil-2), Judo (G-2, Sil-1, Br-1) and wrestling (Sil-1).

In karate, while Mesum Singhi and Abab Sangdo won a gold medal each in the women’s and men’s individual kata event, respectively, Ania Niba and Yani Marga won a gold medal apiece in the junior girls’ below 40 kg and below 45 kg individual kumite (fight), respectively.

The team comprising Amit Sangdo, Abab Sangdo and John Sangdo won the gold medal in the men’s team kata, beating Assam, while the team comprising Yabin Sangdo, Tarh Moni and Talo Moya won the silver medal in the women’s team kata event.

Kipa Tutu won the gold medal in the junior 50 kg individual kumite, while Raja Yangfo won the gold medal in the senior men’s 61 kg individual kumite.

Subash won a bronze medal in the junior boys’ 45 kg individual kumite.

In badminton, Laa Takum beat his opponent from Manpir 21-8, 21-9 in the final to win the gold medal in the men’s singles event.

The pair of Pinky Karki and Taring Yania won the women’s doubles gold medal, beating their opponent from Nagaland 21-14, 21-7 in the final.

Taring Yania and Nikil Chetry settled for the silver in the mixed double event after losing 14-21, 13-21 in the final.

Chau Kyon Manpang and Sonam Tamang won the silver medal in the men’s double after losing 14-24, 21-16, 15-21 in the final.

In weightlifting, Balo Yalam (59 kg), Posen Kongkang (64 kg) and Markio Tario (73 kg) won gold medals in their respective weight categories.

While Yalam lifted a total of 172 kgs, Kongkang and Tario lifted 174 kgs (total) and 270 kgs (total), respectively. Techi Nabam (49 kg) won a bronze with a total lift of 141 kgs, while Boni Mangkhya (55 kg) settled for the silver after lifting a total weight of 169 kgs.

In judo, Gegul Goi and Kentu Lap won a gold medal each in the girls’ below 52 kg and boys’ 60 kg categories, respectively.

Goi won the medal, defeating her opponent from Manipur, while Lap won the bout against his rival from Mizoram.

Jumter Tatu won a bronze medal in the women’s below 57 kg category, while Khomdam Wanghop settled for the silver after losing to his opponent from Manipur in the final.

Arunachal, with 76 medals (G-31, Sil-22, Br-23) was standing at third position in the medal table behind leader Assam (G-49, Sil-41, Br-33) and Manipur (G-45, Sil-41, Br-50), when it was updated at 8:15 pm.