CBI raids SBI’s Yingkiong branch

Paper leak scam

[ Bengia Ajum ]

YINGKIONG, 14 Nov: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided the State Bank of India (SBI) branch here in Upper Siang district in connection with the assistant engineer question paper leakage scam.

According to sources, the CBI officials stayed here for a few days before conducting the raid.

“On 10th of this month, a CBI officer first came to Yingkiong SBI to get the bank details of some persons,” said an official.

The local officials had no clue about the cause of the raid.

“CBI came, worked covertly, and left. There was no discussion with the local police or administration,” said an official.

Last month, the Special Investigation Cell of the state police had arrested Upper Siang DFCSO Minoty Borang Saroh, who is a 2019 batch civil service officer and whose husband Tama Saroh – an assistant teacher – was allegedly involved as the middleman in the case, in connivance with APPSC deputy secretary Taket Jerang.

The others arrested are upper division clerk (UDC) Opet Mibang and her husband, and CO Opet Mibang.

Saroh and Mibang were posted as the DFCSO and the UDC, respectively, here at the time of their arrest. Mibang was working as a UDC, holding the cashier’s charge in the DDSE office here.

The district & sessions court in Papum Pare HQ Yupia had last Thursday rejected the bail plea of the DFCSO, stating that granting her bail would “affect the investigation process.”