NES approves publication of genealogy tree of Nyishi clan-based orgs

RICHI JULLANG, 14 Nov: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has approved the publication of the genealogy tree of various Nyishi clan-based organisations.

The NES will correct/amend it in subsequent publication of genealogy. This was unanimously resolved during a meeting of the NES with the chairmen/presidents and general secretaries of the Nyishi tribe, which was held under the chairmanship of NES vice president (east) Tarh Tabin at the NES secretariat here recently.

Various issues concerning the NES were also discussed during the meeting.

It was also decided that the recommendation of the Prof Tana Showren Committee report on traditional Nyishi marriage and inheritance rights shall be published for guidance and adherence by all Nyishis.

Also, to protect the image and sanctity of the community leaders and to insulate them from vindictive and vengeful action by any member while discharging responsibilities as ECM NES, the NES decided to impose social boycott against such members, and said that “they shall not be given

any position/responsibility at any level of the societies.”

Further, in case of members who indulge in any antisocial activities and defame the society/organisation and its leaders, the clan-based organisation concerned shall initiate social action against such member, it was decided.

The meeting was also attended by vice president (west) Dr Tachi Taku, general secretary Heri Maring, NES assistant general secretary Dr NT Rikam, and Nyishi Genealogy Committee for Compilation member secretary Dr Tade Sangdo, besides all the central executive members, chairmen and convenor of NES district and block units, chairmen/president and general secretaries.