Hillang Yajik wins silver medal in bodybuilding c’ship

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: Hillang Yajik from Arunachal Pradesh won the silver medal in the ‘model physique category’ in the 11th Eastern Zone National Senior, Masters, Divyang Men’s Bodybuilding, Men’s Sports Physique and Women’s Model Physique Championship-2022, organised in Kolkata by the West Bengal Body Building & Physique Sports Association from 12-14 November, the Arunachal Body Building Association (ABBA) informed in a release.

The state’s contingent comprised ABBA president Nabam Tuna, ABBA IPR official Yannu Kipa, and participants Subhasish Patra (men’s sports physique), Hillang Yajik (model physique above 165 cms), and Taluk Param (bodybuilding, 55 kg), the association said.