Team inspects highway stretches

KHONSA, 14 Nov: A team comprising Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, Tirap DC Taro Mize, Highway EE Nani Tath, DLRSO (i/c) Pik Tayom, Highway AE PN Khrimey and others inspected the Hukanjuri-Khonsa and the Khonsa-Tissa highway on Sunday.

During the inspection of the Hukanjuri-Khonsa highway and the Longding-Tissa-Khonsa highway, Lowangdong asked the executing agency to speed up the work and complete it within three to four months, before the onset of monsoon.

He said that such inspections are aimed at “ensuring that the line departments and work agencies carry out road construction within specific time with long lasting quality.”

The MLA appealed to the people of Tirap district to cooperate with the work

agencies for smooth and on-time completion of the highway.

The DC stressed the need for early completion of Package C, while the highway EE highlighted the status of the highway projects as on 31 October, 2022.

Later, the people of Tupi village requested the inspection team to “keep provision for slab culverts on a few portions of the roads in the village area to avoid continuous leakage of drainage water on the road.”

The chief of Old Tupi village, Langthiam Lowang also spoke. (DIPRO)