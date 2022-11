DEOMALI, 14 Nov: The 20th annual College Day of the Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC) here in Tirap district began on Monday.

During the inaugural programme, WRGC Principal Dr Monshi Tayeng highlighted the importance of celebrating the day.

The general secretary of the college’s students’ union submitted a memorandum to the education minister through DDSE Hortum Loyi, highlighting the various requirements of the college. (DIPRO)