APSCPCR inquires into sexual assault case

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Taking suo moto cognisance of the alleged “sexual assault on and attempt to rape” two minor students by the hostel warden of the government residential school in Karo, in Shi-Yomi district, a two-member team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) recently visited the school to conduct “preliminary inquiry of the case,” it said.

“During the inquiry, incriminating depositions of children were recorded. The statements of the victims, the I/O of the case and two youth leaders were also recorded,” the commission said in a release.