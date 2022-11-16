Guv, Sona convey National Press Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Governor BD Mishra and Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona have in separate messages conveyed greetings to the media fraternity of the state and the nation on the occasion of the National Press Day.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the occasion would “inspire every journalist and others associated with the press to maintain the highest standards of true news reporting.”

“On the occasion of the National Press Day, I appeal to the media fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh to promote peace, progress and democratic values in our society, and to be partners in the developmental process of the state,” he said.

Sona in his message said: “I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all the members of the press body of the state. I believe that the occasion will motivate them to be more responsive, more responsible and proactive in their services.”

He also congratulated the state’s media fraternity on having a permanent office of the Arunachal Press Club. (Raj Bhavan & Speaker’s PR Cell)