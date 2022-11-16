New species of catfish discovered from Palizi

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: A medium-sized catfish of the genus Parachilog-lanis was recently collected from the Bichom river at Palizi village in West Kameng district.

A research team from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), comprising Dr Santoshkumar Abujam, Ranjit Mahato, Dhoni Bushi, Prof Gibji Nimasow, Dr Oyi Dai Nimasow and Prof Debangshu Narayan Das, described the new species taxonomically, and designated it as Parachiloglanis paliziensis.

The discovery of the new species has been published in a reputed journal of Italy, Aqua, International Journal of Ichthyology.

The researchers acknowledged the soil and limnological laboratory of RGU’s geography department for providing the facilities to carry out the work.

With the discovery of this new species, now there are altogether six species under the genus Parachiloglanis recorded from India and Bhutan.

The other five species are Parachiloglanis hodgarti, Parachiloglanis bhutanensis, Parachiloglanis dangmechhuensis, Parachiloglanis benjii, and Parachiloglanis drukyulensis.