APSLSA member secy visits sub-jail

PASIGHAT, 15 Nov: Under the direction of the Gauhati High Court, Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Member Secretary Yomge Ado, along with a team of the East Siang District Legal Services Authority and others inspected the sub-jail here on Tuesday to take stock of the facilities being provided to the inmates, and to assess their living conditions.

Ado apprised the jail inmates of free legal aid and counselling that is available to ensure that every prisoner is provided with “timely free legal aid, as mandated under the National Legal Services Authority’s free and competent legal services schemes and regulations, under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.”

The member secretary also interacted with jail in-charge, SI Kalom Jongkey.

The sub-jail currently houses 65 inmates, including 14 convicts and 15 undertrial prisoners.