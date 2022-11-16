Taki assures to revive horticulture centre of excellence

JAIRAMPUR, 15 Nov: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki assured to revive the horticulture centre of excellence and the piggery project located near the KVK here in Changlang district.

Taki gave the assurance during a meeting held here on Monday to review the implementation of various schemes by the agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development, and fisheries departments.

The minister exhorted the officers of the agriculture and allied departments to work hard for further improvement of the sector.

He informed that “a number of schemes under state and central sectors have been implemented to improve the socioeconomic condition of the farmers,” and claimed that “tremendous development has been seen in the agriculture and allied sectors in the country, as well as the state.”

Jairampur ZPM Jenni Longri submitted a three-point memorandum to the minister.

Earlier, Taki inaugurated the administrative block of the KVK here, in the presence of local MLA Laisam Simai, Agriculture Director Anong Lego, Changlang DC Sunny K Singh, Jairampur ADC K Tikhak, and others. (DIPRO)