Kisan mela organised

GEKU, 15 Nov: The Upper Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised a training programme and a ‘kisan mela’ here, under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, on Tuesday.

During the training programme, soil science expert Debia Taje and animal science expert Dr Debia Yamin delivered lectures on the topics, ‘Importance of water and water conservation practices’ and ‘Importance and preparation of mineral mixture block for mithuns’.

The programme was followed by the kisan mela, where farmers and SHGs from Geku and nearby villages displayed their vegetables, fruits, value-products, etc.