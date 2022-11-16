Arunachal cross 100-medal mark in NE Olympic Games

Staff Reporter

SHILLONG, 15 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh crossed the elusive 100-medal mark on the penultimate day of the second North East Olympic Games here in Meghalaya on Tuesday.

Arunachal had won 101 medals, including 36 gold medals, till 6 pm on Tuesday.

The day started with a silver medal won by Jyoti Mane. Mane, who won the 10 km race on Sunday, took 19 minutes and 01.10 seconds to finish the race behind winner Tsuchoi T (18 mins & 31.47 secs) of Nagaland.

Meghalaya’s Kyntimom Marwein (19 mins & 30.07 secs) took the bronze medal.

In another morning event, Tajum Dere and Lindum Kiakia won a silver medal each in the men’s and the women’s road cycling event, respectively.

Dere (2 hrs, 29 mins & 19 secs) had a neck and neck fight with Manipur’s Konthoujam Bishan Singh (2 hrs, 28 mins & 25 secs), who bagged the gold.

Meghalaya’s Kevinjohn Khyllait (2 hrs, 30 mins & 45 secs) won the bronze.

Kia Kia took 3 hrs, 1 min & 56 secs to cover the distance of 80 kms and to finish behind Manipur’s Naorem B Devi (2 hrs, 57 mins & 18 secs). The bronze medal was won by Thokchom Helen Devi ((3 hrs, 4 mins & 55 secs) of Manipur.

Covering 80 kms, this was the only event of the Games to venture outside of the greater Shillong area, and the cyclists were treated

to stunning views on one of the state’s excellent roads in the early morning light.

Tash Kara won a silver medal in the men’s individual archery. Kara lost 140-145 to his opponent from Manipur in the final.

The team comprising Khemawati Manang, Ringu Meki, Nabam Jirma and Kubila Yun took the women’s team archery (Indian round) bronze. They played against Meghalaya.

Tash Kara and Tang Sumi settled for the silver in the compound mixed team archery event, after losing to their opponent from Assam in the final.

Tali Taba (46-48 kg) struck the first boxing gold for the state on Tuesday. Taba beat his opponent from Nagaland 5-0.

Goruk Pardung (54-57 kg) and Marge Gara (67-71 kg) both settled for the silver medal after losing against their opponents from Mizoram with identical 5-0 points.

Meanwhile, the karatekas continued their dominance in the Games by winning as many as nine medals, including three gold medals, on the day.

While Rota Regia, Prabu Mengnia and Feyang Kino won a gold medal each, Guma Jingram, Karsang Yanga, Shanti Sikom and Kipa Tasang bagged a silver medal apiece.

Regia won the medal in the below 50 kg junior boys’ individual kumite, while Mengnia won in the senior men’s below 55 kg individual kumite.

Kino won in the 55 kg and above junior girls’ individual kumite.

Tachi Bagang and Yame Gyadi won a bronze medal each in the senior men’s below 50 kg category and senior women’s 55 kg category, respectively.

In judo, Kamdon Boi won a gold medal in the men’s 73 kg category, defeating his opponent from Manipur in the final, while Mari Maying settled for the silver after losing to her opponent from Manipur in the final on Tuesday.

In total, judokas won four gold medals, five silver medals and three bronze medals after the end of the events.

The men’s judo team earned 15 points from three gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze medal to emerge champion, beating Manipur, who earned 13 points from two gold medals, two silver medals and three bronze medals.

In weightlifting, national champion Kojum Taja clinched the gold medal in the 102 kg category.

He lifted a total weight of 345 kgs (snatch-155 kgs, clean & jerk-190 kgs). Another lifter from the state, Taba Dosum, also won the gold in the 89 kg category with a total lift of 272 kgs.

Dosum lifted 120 kgs in snatch and 152 kgs in clean & jerk.