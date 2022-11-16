CM reiterates commitment to preserve indigenous cultures

LEKANG, 15 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday reiterated his commitment to preserve the state’s indigenous cultures.

Attending the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, commemorating the 147th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda, here in Namsai district, Khandu said that “the time of tribals being insecure is over, and, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tribals have ample opportunity to rub shoulders with their counterparts of general categories.”

He said that the reason behind celebrating the day is to recognise the contribution of indigenous communities towards the development of the country “and infuse self-confidence, wherever needed.”

“We should be proud of our ancestry, history and culture.

In fact, we the indigenous communities have our own distinct and vibrant cultural identity that others do not have. We need to preserve it. No amount of modernity should affect us,” Khandu said.

Paying rich tributes to Munda, Khandu said that a person like him “is born once in a generation, who lived only for 25 years but made a difference not many could.”

“At a very early age, Birsa Munda realised that colonisation by the British would become the death knell for indigenous culture and took up arms against the British Raj. He mobilised the tribal community against the British and also forced the colonial officials to introduce laws protecting the land rights of the tribals,” the CM said.

He expressed gratitude to Modi for recognising the contribution of people like Birsa Munda in India’s freedom struggle, “as well as preserving indigenous culture.”

Khandu lauded the people of Lekang for celebrating the Janjati Gaurav Diwas annually since 2011.

He said that Arunachal too has its share of freedom fighters, and expressed concern that “they were not properly documented and were lost in the history.”

“They fought for the nation’s freedom and most of them died in the battle for independence. But their stories have remained unknown and their contributions unrecognised as India celebrates 75 years of independence,” he said.

The CM said that the state government, under a committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, has documented stories of 157 unsung heroes and submitted a list of 60 of them so far to the Centre, seeking recognition of their contributions to the freedom struggle.

The list includes Matmur Jamoh, who had killed British officer Williamson at Komsing village while his followers killed Dr Gregorson at Pangi, both in East Siang district, on 31 March, 1911.

“However, he died in obscurity and very few records are available about his last days at the cellular jail, where he was, along with others,” Khandu said.

“Not only the Adis of the central Arunachal belt, the Idu Mishmis, Wanchos, Singphos and the Khamptis in the east and the Akas in the west had also resisted the British and fought wars with them,” he said.

Responding to memorandums submitted on the occasion, Khandu said that “all demands that are feasible and falls under the government’s ambit will be fulfilled.”

He gave assurance that “funds will be provided for extension of the Veer Birsa Munda Auditorium, where the celebration is held annually, within this financial year.”

Mein in his address said that “Munda was not only a freedom fighter but a religious leader too and a protector and promoter of tribal folk culture.”

He announced that the coming Statehood Day celebration will be dedicated to the unsung heroes in order to give them a befitting tribute. He further informed that the names of the unsung heroes have already been uploaded to the Portal of Unsung Heroes by the government of India, “while a few more names are in the process of uploading.”

“Research scholars are rewriting the history of Arunachal Pradesh, which would be included in the school syllabus, so that the future generation will able to read the state’s history in the schools,” he said.

A statue of Veer Birsa Munda was unveiled on the occasion by the chief minister and other dignitaries.

Also present on the occasion were MP Tapir Gao, and MLAs Gum Tayeng, Zignu Namchoom, Karikho Kri, Mutchu Mithi, Dasanglu Pul and Samlung Mossang. (CM’s PR Cell)