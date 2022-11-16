Guv felicitates divyangjan sportspersons

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Governor BD Mishra participated in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration – which is observed on the birthday of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda – at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Paying tributes to Munda and all the tribal freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the freedom of India, Mishra said, “It is our duty to bring the inspiring stories of tribal heroes and heroines in the freedom struggle for public information and, importantly, for the motivation of our new generation.”

He expressed hope that the occasion would be a harbinger of new policies and welfare activities for the tribal communities.

Governor’s secretary Asif Mohd spoke about the life and sacrifices of Munda.

The governor felicitated divyangjan sportspersons Gollo John (visually impaired), who won the gold medal in the Divyangjan International Karate Championship, held in Sri Lanka in 2019; Biki Takar (orthopaedically disabled), who won the silver medal in the International Para Badminton Championship in 2022 in Uganda; Techi Sonu (orthopaedically disabled), who won the silver medal in the National Para Powerlifting Championship in 2021 in Bengaluru; Tarh Radhe (orthopaedically disabled), who won the silver medal in the National Powerlifting and Bodybuilding Championship in 2021 in Guwahati and Itanagar; and Anang Bagang (wheel-chaired athlete), who won the silver metal in the North East Regional Game in 2019. (Raj Bhavan)