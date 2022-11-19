E-ILP portal is a step towards making Arunachal tourist-friendly

The launching of the tourist e-ILP portal by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday is another step towards making Arunachal a tourist-friendly state. With this, the process of issuing ILPs to tourists will be completely digitised, making issuance of the permit faster and more convenient. Hopefully, this will lead to an increase in the number of tourists visiting the state. Tourists wanting to visit Arunachal Pradesh always complain about difficulties in getting ILP, and this is always cited as one of the reasons for the state failing to attract tourists in comparison to Sikkim and Meghalaya.

Apart from the hydropower sector, the tourism industry is seen as one which will sustain the economy of the state in the future. Despite the potential, Arunachal is yet to fully tap its potential. Apart from districts like Tawang, West Kameng, Namsai and Lower Subansiri, the tourist flow to the state is considerably low. The tourism department should conduct more training and workshops to educate the people. Opening of homestays should be encouraged. Road and mobile communication should be improved upon. With the Donyi Polo airport in Hollongi starting operation soon, the number of tourists visiting the state is expected to rise.