Orientation prog on GPDP, DPDP

PALIN, 18 Nov: The State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) concluded its three-day district-level orientation programme on preparation of gram panchayat development plan (GPDP) and district panchayat development plan (DPDP) here in Kra Daadi district on Thursday.

HoDs and officials of line departments made presentations on the activities undertaken by them for localisation of the Sustainable Development Goals to be incorporated in the GPDP and the DPDP for 2023-24.

On the last day, the panchayat members, HoDs and faculty members from the SIRD&PR adopted Amji village under the theme ‘Clean and green village’. (DIPRO)