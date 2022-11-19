Tadar Tang SLFT zonal round starts on Sat

ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: After a gap of almost three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the zonal qualifying round of the 19th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (TTSLFT) will be held from 19-21 November across the state, the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) informed in a release.

All the registered district football associations of the APFA have been divided into six zones, and two teams from each zone will qualify for the final round.

“Kurung Kumey and Lower Subansiri have been given automatic qualification, being the defending champion and the host of the final round of the 19th TTSLFT,” the association said.

The hosts of the zonal-level qualifying round of the TTSLFT are Zone 1: West Kameng, Zone 2: APFA (venue: SLSA, Chimpu), Zone 3: Upper Subansiri, Zone 4: Leparada, and Zone 6: Changlang.

“Under Zone 5, there are automatic qualifications to East Siang and Siang due to non-participation/disqualification of other teams in the group,” the APFA said.

The Tadar Tang SLFT is organised by the APFA every year, in collaboration with the sports department. It is funded by the Sports Authority of Arunachal.