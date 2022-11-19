CM unveils Nabam Runghi’s statue at ISBT

LEKHI, 18 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled the statue of late Nabam Runghi – the founder of the present day capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar – at the interstate bus terminal (ISBT) here on Friday.

The state government had named the bus terminal Nabam Runghi Interstate Bus Terminal in his memory in 2020.

In his speech, Khandu said that “the people of the state owe it to late Runghi for the state capital, which has grown and expanded in leaps and bounds since its establishment.”

He hailed Runghi’s perseverance and pursuit to establish the then NEFA’s administrative capital at its present location. He carried bricks from Itafort to the then Assam capital Shillong to prove that Itanagar is a major historical place and worthy to be made the state’s capital.

“Late Runghi, the first agency council member of the then North East Frontier Agency, convinced the then Assam governor, BK Nehru, to make Itanagar the capital of our state.

“This exemplifies his love for his land and people and his farsightedness for development of his native place,” Khandu said.

He expressed gratitude to the family members of late Runghi, who were present on the occasion.

The CM announced that the bus terminal would soon be given a facelift by the state government.

Nabam Runghi was conferred the state gold medal by the state government in 2017, in recognition of his contributions.

Organised by the Nabam Welfare Society, Friday’s event was attended also by Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia, former chief minister and Sagalee legislator Nabam Tuki, officials of the state transport department, and members of the Nabam clan. (CM’s PR Cell)